Muslim Women Don't Need 'Saving,' Give Us Our Constitutional Rights

As a Muslim woman from a conservative family, I've seen many Muslim women wear hijab proudly. My mother and sister began wearing hijab later in life, but out of their own volition. My parents and no one else in my family have ever asked me to wear a hijab – perhaps one day I will, perhaps not.

So, what you just read above were a set of two choices within the same family.

It’s sad that even in 2022, one needs to explain why choice is important, which many people in my country do not understand, especially when it comes to a Muslim woman's choice.