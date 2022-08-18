'Surprised He Survived': Salman Rushdie's Attacker in Interview

"I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a very good person. He’s someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems," Matar told the New York Post.

He also said that he watched Rushdie's video on YouTube. "I saw a lot of lectures," he said. "I don’t like people who are disingenuous like that," Matar said.

Further, the New Jersey resident told the publication that he took a bus to Buffalo a day before the attack, and later reached Chautauqua by a Lyft. Matar said he was hanging around the place and slept on the grass outside the Chautauqua Institution on Thursday night. "I was just outside the whole time," he said.