Writers, Friends Gather in Support Of Salman Rushdie at Solidarity Event in NYC

A week after author Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage at a literary event, writers and friends of the Mumbai-born author gathered at the New York Public Library and read from his works, expressing their solidarity with him and his “relentless” advocacy for free expression.

Literary and advocacy group PEN America, which Rushdie had helmed as President, his publisher Penguin Random House, the New York Public Library, and House of SpeakEasy on Friday hosted the 'Stand With Salman: Defend the Freedom to Write', a special solidarity event that brought together authors, activists, and friends in support of Rushdie.