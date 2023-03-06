Holika Dahan 2023: Choti Holi Date, Puja Timings, and Know the City-Wise Muhurat

Holi is the festival of colours and it is one of the most auspicious festivals that is celebrated by the Hindu community. It is one of the biggest festivals that is observed grandly by Indians all over the world. This year, Holi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 8 March. It is important to note that before celebrating Holi, people observe the festival of Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is observed a day before the actual festival of Holi.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is a significant day because it marks the victory of good over evil. People get together and light the Holika bonfire which marks the victory of light over darkness. It is important to note that Holika Dahan 2023 or Choti Holi 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, 7 March. One should know the dates.