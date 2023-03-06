Holika Dahan 2023: Choti Holi Date, Puja Timings, and Know the City-Wise Muhurat
Holika Dahan 2023: The festival of Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Tuesday, 7 March 2023, in India.
Holi is the festival of colours and it is one of the most auspicious festivals that is celebrated by the Hindu community. It is one of the biggest festivals that is observed grandly by Indians all over the world. This year, Holi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 8 March. It is important to note that before celebrating Holi, people observe the festival of Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is observed a day before the actual festival of Holi.
Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is a significant day because it marks the victory of good over evil. People get together and light the Holika bonfire which marks the victory of light over darkness. It is important to note that Holika Dahan 2023 or Choti Holi 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, 7 March. One should know the dates.
Many people are confused about whether Holika Dahan 2023 will be observed on 6 March or 7 March.
Everyone should note that the festival is celebrated a day before Badi Holi. One should also note the puja muhurat and other important details before celebrating the day.
Holika Dahan 2023: Choti Holi Puja Timings
As per Drik Panchang, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan should be celebrated on 7 March 2023. It is important to note that the Holika Dahan muhurat will start at 6:24 pm and go on till 8:51 pm.
The Bhadra Punchha muhurat will start at 12:43 am and go on till 2:01 am. The Bhadra Mukha muhurat will begin at 2:01 am and go on till 4:11 am.
As per the latest official details, the Purnima Tithi is scheduled to start at 4:17 pm on 6 March and end at 6:09 pm on 7 March.
Holika Dahan 2023: City-wise Puja Muhurat
Let's take a look at the city-wise muhurat of Holika Dahan according to Drik Panchang, here:
New Delhi - 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm.
Pune - 6:42 pm to 9:07 pm.
Chennai - 6:18 pm to 8:43 pm.
Kolkata - 5:42 pm to 6:09 pm.
Hyderabad - 6:24 pm to 8:49 pm.
Ahmedabad - 6:45 pm to 9:11 pm.
Noida - 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm.
Jaipur - 6:31 pm to 8:58 pm.
Mumbai - 6:46 pm to 9:11 pm.
Gurgaon - 6:25 pm to 8:52 pm.
Bengaluru - 6:29 pm to 8:54 pm.
Chandigarh - 6:25 pm to 8:53 pm.
