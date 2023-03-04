Holi Skin Care 2023: Pre and Post Holi Skincare Tips to Follow This Year
Here are a few easy hacks that can be a part of your pre and post Holi skincare regimen for healthy skin.
Holi is the ultimate fun festival in India and without a doubt, people enjoy to their fullest in the festival of colors. Holi has been celebrated in India for years and it is the most enjoyed festival among children, and adults. People play with colors and gulaal on Holi.
But never ignore your skin and hair and get busy playing in Holi. You might not feel the need to prevent the damage then but after Holi is over, you are gonna regret your decision of playing Holi without any preparation.
Today, we have brough easy and quick pre and post Holi preparation tips that will help protect your skin and face from the harmful chemicals and colors of Holi.
Pre-Holi Skin Care Tips 2023
Make sure to apply oil on your face and exposed body parts. This will moisturize the skin and form a protective layer on your skin preventing the colors to seep deep inside the layers. It also makes it easy to wash off the colors. You can use almond or coconut oil.
Do not forget your daily skincare step of applying sunscreen on your face and exposed parts of the body. It will provide protection from harmful UV rays and prevent sunburns.
Make sure to keep your skin hydrated from both inside and outside. Drink plenty of water and fluids to keep it hydrated internally and apply moisturizers to provide extra moisturization from outside. It becomes difficult to clean the dry skin and colors settle in the cracks of the skin causing itchy and flaky skin.
Cover yourself as much as you can. Wear full sleeved clothes to protect your skin from direct sunlight and prevent direct contact with chemically-treated colors. Avoid wearing tight-fitted clothes else you will have to suffer from rashes and irritation.
Post-Holi Skin Care Tips 2023
Use an oil based cleanser to get rid of the colors from your face.
Make sure to double cleanse your face. After cleaning your face with oil based cleanser, use a mild, gentle foam based cleanser. You can use sulphate-free cleanser for sensitive skin.
You can use curd to remove the stubborn color stains. Apply the curd after mixing it with water or rose water and then follow the usual cleansing process.
Use ice cubes to soothe your skin and prevent rashes, irritation, and redness. Then follow the usual toning to close your pores.
Make sure to apply an extra hydrating moisturizer or face gel to pamper your skin. People with dry skin can use a thick face cream to lock in the lost moisture.
Oil will not only help protect but also can be used for post holi skin acre. Oil will help remove the colors. You can use cold-pressed, organic coconut oil to massage your face and it will dissolve the dirt and grime from your face.
You can also use a multani mitti face pack to detoxify your skin and reduce pores on face. You can use a home made scrub by mixing gram flour with a few drops of lemon, turmeric, and curd.
