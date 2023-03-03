Amazon and Flipkart Holi Sale 2023: Check Dates, Offers, Discounts, and More
Amazon and Flipkart Holi Sale 2023 is now live. Check important details here.
The festival of colors 'Holi' is almost around the corner and people are already excited about it. This year, the Holi falls on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. Like every year, the e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart have announced amazing offers, benefits, and discounts for the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Holi sale 2023.
The Amazon Holi sale has already commenced and is available under the "Holi Shopping Store". People will get exciting discounts on laptops, wearables, and Amazon device.
Flipkart has announced a "Flipchart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023" for this year's Holi festival. The sale will start from today, 3 March 2023 and people will get almost 80% discount on more than 1 lakh products from different brands.
Let us read in detail about the Amazon Holi Sale, and Flipchart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 below.
Amazon Holi Sale 2023: Benefits, Offers, Deals, and Discounts
The Amazon Holi Sale 2023 is currently ongoing. Interested customers must know that that Amazon is currently providing huge discounts of up to 70% on several products like organic colors, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, laptops, wearable devices, smartphones, Amazon appliances, and many more.
Customers must know that they can also take assistance of 'Alexa' to access the Amazon Holi store available on the Amazon shopping application.
Some of the Amazon Holi Sale 2023 offers include:
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Rs 18,999.
Samsung Galaxy M13: Rs 10,999
ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i9+ RTX 3050 graphics): Rs 89,990
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 3,499
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs 3,299
Amazon Kindle 2022: Rs 9,999
boAt Wave Edge samrtwatch: Rs 2,199
Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband: Rs 489
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband: Rs 1299
boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth neckband: Rs 899
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Rs 42,990.
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: Rs 14,999.
To check the full list of Amazon Holi Sale 2023 offers, click here.
Flipkart Holi Sale "Big Bachat Dhamaal 2023" - Benefits, Deals, Bank Offers, and Discounts
The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 on the occasion of Holi starts today on 3 March and will last upto 5 March 2023. During the sale, customers will get amazing discount and offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, apparels, televisions, and much more.
Some of the offers and discounts of Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 are:
A 70% discount on furniture items, including the bedroom and living room furniture. Also, there will be a 60% discount on premium furniture.
A 60 to 75% discount on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, television. There will be a 55% discount on air conditioners.
A 45% discount on the best selling laptops.
There will be amazing discounts on smartphones like Apple, Samsung, POCO, and Realme.
Huge discounts on smartwatches, electronic items, beauty products, apparels, kitchen appliances and more.
For complete details, click here.
