ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon and Flipkart Holi Sale 2023: Check Dates, Offers, Discounts, and More

Amazon and Flipkart Holi Sale 2023 is now live. Check important details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Amazon and Flipkart Holi Sale 2023: Check Dates, Offers, Discounts, and More
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The festival of colors 'Holi' is almost around the corner and people are already excited about it. This year, the Holi falls on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. Like every year, the e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart have announced amazing offers, benefits, and discounts for the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Holi sale 2023.

The Amazon Holi sale has already commenced and is available under the "Holi Shopping Store". People will get exciting discounts on laptops, wearables, and Amazon device.

Flipkart has announced a "Flipchart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023" for this year's Holi festival. The sale will start from today, 3 March 2023 and people will get almost 80% discount on more than 1 lakh products from different brands.

Let us read in detail about the Amazon Holi Sale, and Flipchart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 below.

Also Read

Holi 2023: Holika Dahan Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Holi 2023: Holika Dahan Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance
ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Holi Sale 2023: Benefits, Offers, Deals, and Discounts

The Amazon Holi Sale 2023 is currently ongoing. Interested customers must know that that Amazon is currently providing huge discounts of up to 70% on several products like organic colors, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, laptops, wearable devices, smartphones, Amazon appliances, and many more.

Customers must know that they can also take assistance of 'Alexa' to access the Amazon Holi store available on the Amazon shopping application.

Some of the Amazon Holi Sale 2023 offers include:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13: Rs 10,999

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i9+ RTX 3050 graphics): Rs 89,990

Also Read

Xiaomi 13 Pro Launched in India: Exact Features, Specs, Price, and Sale Date

Xiaomi 13 Pro Launched in India: Exact Features, Specs, Price, and Sale Date
ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Rs 3,499

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Rs 3,299

Amazon Kindle 2022: Rs 9,999

boAt Wave Edge samrtwatch: Rs 2,199

Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband: Rs 489

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband: Rs 1299

boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth neckband: Rs 899

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Rs 42,990.

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: Rs 14,999.

To check the full list of Amazon Holi Sale 2023 offers, click here.

Also Read

Amazon Seller Sends Wrong Product With an Apology Letter; Twitter Finds It Cute

Amazon Seller Sends Wrong Product With an Apology Letter; Twitter Finds It Cute
ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart Holi Sale "Big Bachat Dhamaal 2023" - Benefits, Deals, Bank Offers, and Discounts

The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 on the occasion of Holi starts today on 3 March and will last upto 5 March 2023. During the sale, customers will get amazing discount and offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, apparels, televisions, and much more.

Some of the offers and discounts of Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 are:

  • A 70% discount on furniture items, including the bedroom and living room furniture. Also, there will be a 60% discount on premium furniture.

  • A 60 to 75% discount on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, television. There will be a 55% discount on air conditioners.

  • A 45% discount on the best selling laptops.

  • There will be amazing discounts on smartphones like Apple, Samsung, POCO, and Realme.

  • Huge discounts on smartwatches, electronic items, beauty products, apparels, kitchen appliances and more.

For complete details, click here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×