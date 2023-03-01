ADVERTISEMENT

Holi 2023: Holika Dahan Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Holi will be celebrated on 8 March and holika dahan will be celebrated on 7 March 2023. Know the date, time, rituals

Shivangani Singh
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Holi 2023: Holika Dahan Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Holika Dahan is an auspicious and important ceremony before the actual Holi celebration. Holika Dahan is also known as Choti Holi and it is celebrated across India just one day before the Holi festival. On the occasion of Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. If Hindu scriptures are to be believed, Holika Dahan should be completed during Pradosh Kaal (that also starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing.

This year, holika Dahan will be celebrated on 7 March 2023 and let's have a look at the detailed timings, rituals, and significance of Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan in 2023: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat

The festival of Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 7 March 2023 when the Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:17 PM on 6 March 2023, and end at 6:09 PM. According to Drik Panchang, the Dahan Muhurat is from 6:24 PM to 8:51 PM.

Also Read

Tesla Investors Day Event 2023 Livestream: Date, Time, Tickets, and More

Tesla Investors Day Event 2023 Livestream: Date, Time, Tickets, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

Holika Dahan 2023: Significance

Holika Dahan symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the celebration are linked to the legends of Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu was Lord Vishnu's most vehement opponents, but his son was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu was enraged about his son being a devotee of his arch-enemy thus he decided to murder his own son with the help of his sister Holika. Hiranyakashipu was a demon king, and his sister was a demoniac.

Lord Brahma had once given Holika a shawl that would protect her from fire. She invited Prahalad to join her in the fire and wrapped herself in the shawl to shield herself from the raging flames. Meanwhile, Prahalad prayed to God Vishnu to protect him and lord appeared as a gust of wind blowing Holika's shawl away and protecting Prahalad with it.

Holika Dahan 2023: Rituals or Puja Vidhi

  1. After taking a bath in the morning, sit at Holika's place of worship and face towards north or east.

  2. Then people should use cow dung to make the idols of Prahlad and Holika.

  3. Make sure to have Puja Samagri like incense sticks, vermilion, jaggery, turmeric, coconut, etc.

  4. People need to offer cow dung cakes and coconut to the idols and need to worship Narsingha on this day.

  5. Then take rounds or parikrima of Holika for 4 or 7 times.

Also Read

Holy Cow! Inside India’s Cattle Census Post Protection Laws, Ban and Vigilantism

Holy Cow! Inside India’s Cattle Census Post Protection Laws, Ban and Vigilantism

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Topics:  Holi 2023   Holika Dahan 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×