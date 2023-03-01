Holi 2023: Holika Dahan Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Holika Dahan is an auspicious and important ceremony before the actual Holi celebration. Holika Dahan is also known as Choti Holi and it is celebrated across India just one day before the Holi festival. On the occasion of Holika Dahan, people light bonfires to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. If Hindu scriptures are to be believed, Holika Dahan should be completed during Pradosh Kaal (that also starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing.

This year, holika Dahan will be celebrated on 7 March 2023 and let's have a look at the detailed timings, rituals, and significance of Holika Dahan.