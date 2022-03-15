Choti Holi 2022: Date, Legend, and Significance of Holika Dahan
Holi will be celebrated on 18 March this year and Holika Dahan on 17 March.
Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated every year in India with colours, joy, and lots of tasty food. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March.
Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is usually celebrated a day before Holi, and it falls on 17 March this year.
The story behind Holika Dahan is associated with the demon king Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahalad. Let's delve deep into the legend and significance of the festival.
Holika Dahan 2022: Legend
Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil. The history of celebrating Choti Holi and Holika Dahan is associated with the legend of Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahalad. Hiranyakashipu was one of the biggest enemies of Lord Vishnu but his son would worship Lord Vishnu religiously.
Hiranyakashipu did not like that his own son worshipped his arch-nemesis and decided to kill the boy with the help of his sister Holika. Hiranyakashipu was a king of demons and his sister was a demoness.
Holika had once received a shawl from Lord Brahma which would protect her from fire. She asked Prahalad to sit with her in the fire, but she shielded herself from the raging flames using the shawl. Prahalad, meanwhile, prayed to God Vishnu to protect him. Lord Vishnu appeared as a gust of wind that blew the shawl away from Holika and protected Prahalad with it. The demoness was burnt in the flames.
Holika Dahan 2022: Significance
Holika Dahan is as significant as Holi to Hindus in many parts of the country. They burn effigies of Holika every year, signifying the victory of good over evil and celebrating the devotion of Prahalad for Lord Vishnu.
Holika puja has its own place in Hindu mythology. It is believed that Holika puja brings power, prosperity, and wealth to the family performing it. It is also believed that people can burn all their fears in the fire to make a new, fearless start.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.