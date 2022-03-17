Holika Dahan 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Puja Timings, Date, Significance
Holika Dahan 2022: Everything you need to know about the puja ritual.
Holi is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It marks the triumph of good over evil.
This year, Holi will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022. Holika Dahan is usually observed a day before the main event of Holi.
In India, the festival of Holi begins with Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan 2022 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17 March 2022.
Holika Dahan is observed on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Falgun month.
People organise pujas in their houses depending on the puja timings and mark the beginning of Holi.
According to the Hindu rituals, Holashtak comes into effect eight days before the Holika Dahan. This period is considered inauspicious so people believe no auspicious work should be done.
This year Holashtak began on 10 March 2022. Holika Dahan is the ritual that puts an end to the inauspicious time. It marks the beginning of good times.
After Holika Dahan is performed, people celebrate Holi by putting colours on each other and eating good food. They also conduct prayers in their homes.
Holika Dahan 2022: Puja Timings
The Purnima Tithi is scheduled to begin at 1:29 pm on 17 March 2022 and it will remain till 12:47 am on 18 March 2022.
Holika Dahan will happen on 17 March 2022. The auspicious timings to perform this ritual are from 9:20 pm to 10:31 pm.
It is believed that people should conduct Holika Dahan as per the timings or else they may suffer bad luck.
Holika Dahan 2022: Puja Vidhi
Holika Dahan is celebrated to get rid of all kinds of troubles and worries in life. To celebrate Holika Dahan, one has to wake up early and take a bath.
Then they have to visit the place of Holika and sit facing north or east. The person has to take some cow dung to make idols of Holika and Prahlad.
After this, the person washes their hands and starts the puja. The puja begins by offering water to Holika. This is followed by offering Roli, Akshat, flowers, turmeric, moong, gulal, wheat, sugarcane, grains, etc. to the idol.
Lord Narasimha is also worshipped on this day. One has to take a thread and tie it on the idol of Holika to complete the puja.
After the entire puja is complete, Holika Dahan should be celebrated as per the mentioned timings.
