Holi, Holika Dahan 2022: Date, Time, and Importance
Holi, Holika Dahan 2022: Take a look at this year's puja timings.
The Indian festival Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is celebrated grandly every year. This year, Holi 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022.
People in India celebrate the festival of colours with immense fervour and enthusiasm each year. Holi is known to signify the triumph of good over evil.
Another reason that makes Holi one of the most important festivals in India is that it marks the onset of the spring season and the end of winter. It brings happiness and colour to the lives of people.
This festival is extremely important for the Hindus as it celebrates the devotion of the devotee Prahlad and the happiness of saving his life from God.
People across the country are eagerly waiting to celebrate Holi 2022 which will be extra special this year.
Holi, Holika Dahan 2022: Date
Holika Dahan, which is also known as Chhoti Holi marks the triumph of good over evil. It is always celebrated a day before Holi.
This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, 17 March 2022, in India.
On this day, people in India arrange a bonfire and celebrate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu.
People also conduct the Holika Puja as it is believed to bring prosperity and wealth to everyone's home. This puja also gives people the power to fight all their fears.
The main festival of Holi will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022, in India.
Holi, Holika Dahan 2022: Puja Time
As the festival of Holi 2022 approaches near, here are the puja timings that everybody should take note of:
The Purnima Tithi is scheduled to begin at 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, 17 March 2022. It will end on Friday, 18 March 2022, at 12:47 p.m.
Bhadra Punchha will be held from 9:06 p.m. to 10:16 p.m. Those who organise the puja should remember the timings.
The timings for Holika Dahan 2022 is also from 9:06 p.m. to 10:16 p.m. It usually has a duration of about one hour and ten minutes.
Bhadra Mukha will commence from 10:16 p.m. and end at 12:13 p.m. on Friday, 18 March 2022.
The Holi celebrations always commence a day prior to the actual Holi festival. The Holika Dahan marks the beginning of the festival in India. People gather and perform different rituals in front of the bonfire.
People also pray so that their internal evil is destroyed, just like Holika was. She was the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu.
