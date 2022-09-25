Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Status, WhatsApp Stickers, Images, and Wallpapers

Navratri 2022 is all set to be celebrated from 26 September to 5 October. Devotees across the country are eagerly waiting for the festival to begin soon. It is the festival of Goddess Durga and it goes on for nine days. People worship the nine avatars of Ma Durga each day. They pray for prosperity, happiness, peace, and joy. Goddess Durga blesses everyone with good health and peace. Navratri is the most auspicious festival that is observed by the Hindus.

Navratri 2022 is almost near and the devotees are patiently waiting to celebrate it. They clean and decorate their homes to welcome Goddess Durga. Devotees of Goddess Durga conduct prayers and observe a fast during these nine days. They pray with utmost devotion and dedication to the Goddess so that she blesses them. Everyone is gearing up to celebrate Navratri.