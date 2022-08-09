10 Best Mehendi Designs for Raksha Bandhan 2022

Raksha Bandhan 2022 is just around the corner. On this festival day, sisters traditionally tie rakhis (bands) on the wrists of their brothers who, in turn, give them money or gifts as a token of their love. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in New Delhi and other parts of India on 11 and 12 August 2022.

Raksha Bandhan is observed annually in India, especially in the northern and western parts of the country. The festival commemorates the loving bond between a brother and sister. Sisters also apply mehendi on their hands as a part of the celebrations.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, siblings perform prayers (puja) with their family members. Sisters pray for the good health and longevity of their brothers.

Here are some beautiful mehendi designs that you must try on this Raksha Bandhan.