Navratri 2022: 10 Tips To Stay Healthy and Energized During Navratri Fast
Devotees who wish to keep fast in Navratri 2022 can follow these tips.
Navratri is one of the important Hindu festivals and this year it will be celebrated with more enthusiasm and zest as people were not able to celebrate it how they wanted due to covid restrictions in the past couple of years.
The festival of Navratri culminates in Dussehra and this festival is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. During these 9 days, people fast and pray to Goddess Durga. People who observe a fast do not consume grain, pulse, and meat thus the body is devoid of various nutrients.
But there are ways to fast in a way that you stay healthy and energized during these 9 days without comprising the fun and celebrations.
Tips to Stay Energized During Navratri Fast
1. Make sure that you stay hydrated during the fast. you can consume juices and coconut water to compensate for the lost nutrients due to the fast. The increase in fluid intake will also keep you energized.
2. Make sure to sleep for 6 to 8 hours at night and take a nap of 15 to 30 minutes during the day. Do not forget to rest in between the preparations and celebrations. Your body needs rest to stay energized and active.
3. Eat small meals during the day instead of complete starvation or having two or three big meals. This habit will help maintain the blood glucose levels in your body thus not making you feel tired easily.
4. You can include amaranth in your diet since it is a rich source of protein that will keep you full for a longer period thus providing your energy. You can prepare amaranth porridge with milk for benefits.
5. You can combine high-carb foods like potatoes and sabudana with fibrous vegetables like cabbage, tomatoes, capsicum, bottle gourd, etc, to provide essential nutrients that will keep the body energized.
Asthma Diet: Foods To Eat in Monsoon
6. You can replace the deep-frying technique of cooking with roasting, grilling, or baking for healthier options and more energy.
7. The diet during the Navratri 2022 fast will be devoid of protein and carbs but to replace the lack of it you can consume pooris and rotis made of Kuttu. Samak rice can also be a part of your diet with veggies.
8. There might be times when you may want to eat sweets but the artificial sugar or sweets in the market may not be allowed during a fast. Therefore, satisfy your cravings by eating fruits, apple kheer, samak rice kheer, and raita, almonds, raisins or walnuts.
9. Do not use refined sugar in your recipes, instead replace the unhealthy ingredient with jaggery or honey.
10. While cooking food, make sure to use rock salt or sendha namak in your recipes to maintain optimum levels of blood pressure and help the body absorb more minerals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.