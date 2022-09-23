Navratri 2022: 10 Tips To Stay Healthy and Energized During Navratri Fast

Navratri is one of the important Hindu festivals and this year it will be celebrated with more enthusiasm and zest as people were not able to celebrate it how they wanted due to covid restrictions in the past couple of years.

The festival of Navratri culminates in Dussehra and this festival is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. During these 9 days, people fast and pray to Goddess Durga. People who observe a fast do not consume grain, pulse, and meat thus the body is devoid of various nutrients.

But there are ways to fast in a way that you stay healthy and energized during these 9 days without comprising the fun and celebrations.