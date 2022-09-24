ADVERTISEMENT

Navratri Colours List 2022: Significance of 9 Colours and Forms of Maa Durga

Sharad Navratri 2022: Here's the list of 9 colours and their significance.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
1 min read
Navratri Colours List 2022: Significance of 9 Colours and Forms of Maa Durga
i

The festival of Navratri is almost here and people are excited. Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur by Hindus every year. Every year, Navratri is observed twice - Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri was celebrated in the month of April and now it's time for Sharad Navratri. This year Sharad Navratri 2022 starts on Monday, 26 September and ends on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

Navratri festival is recognized by worship of Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations for a period of 9 days. During the festival devotees wear colourful outfits, perform special rituals and prayers (Durga Puja), observe fasts, and prepare tasty delicacies.

During Navratri, people wear different colours of clothes on 9 days and each colour has its own importance.Here are the 9 colours of Sharad Navratri and their significance.

The last day of Sharad Navratri 2022 called Vijay Dashami is on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. On the 9th day of Navaratri (Vijay Dashami), people immerse Maa Durga idols (Durga Visarjan) in the river.

Sharad Navratri Colours 2022 List: Significance of 9 Colours Related to Maa Durga

Here's the full list of different Sharad Navratri Colours 2022 and their significance during the 9 days of the Navratri festival when 9 forms of Maa Durga are worshipped.

DaysColoursSignificanceNine Forms of Maa Durga Worshipped
Day 1WhitePeace and serenityMaa Shailapuri
Day 2RedLove and PassionMaa Brahmacharini
Day 3Royal BlueRichness and serenityMaa Chandraghanta
Day 4YellowJoy and enthusiasmMaa Kushmanda
Day 5GreenNew beginnings, nature, growth, and joy.Maa Skandmata
Day 6GreyBalanced emotions, sensible and sober natureMaa Katyayani
Day 7OrangePositivity, warmth, and enthusiasmMaa Kalratri
Day 8Peacock GreenUniqueness, compassion, and individualityMaa Mahagauri
Day 9PinkKindness, affection and harmonyMaa Siddhidatri


