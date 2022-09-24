Navratri Colours List 2022: Significance of 9 Colours and Forms of Maa Durga

The festival of Navratri is almost here and people are excited. Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur by Hindus every year. Every year, Navratri is observed twice - Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri was celebrated in the month of April and now it's time for Sharad Navratri. This year Sharad Navratri 2022 starts on Monday, 26 September and ends on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

Navratri festival is recognized by worship of Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations for a period of 9 days. During the festival devotees wear colourful outfits, perform special rituals and prayers (Durga Puja), observe fasts, and prepare tasty delicacies.

During Navratri, people wear different colours of clothes on 9 days and each colour has its own importance.Here are the 9 colours of Sharad Navratri and their significance.