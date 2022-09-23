International Day of Sign Languages 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Posters, Status
The International day of sign language was established on 19 December 2017.
International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated on 23 September every year with a new theme every year. Sign language is a common language that is quite different from spoken languages. It is quite common because as per the research, there are around 72 million deaf people around the world using more than 300 different sign languages.
It was on 19 December 2017 when United Nations General Assembly declared 23 September as the International Day of Sign Languages. This day aims to make deaf people feel like a part of the community with the regular use of their sign languages.
International Day of Sign Language: Theme for 2022
The theme of the International Day of Sign Languages 2022 is “Sign Languages Are for Everybody."
The WFD will be launching a Global Leaders Challenge on this day in which government officials, Members of Parliament, regional councillors and other leaders will submit their own videos using their national sign language. This challenge will help promote sign languages across the countries.
International Day of Sign Language: Quotes
“Sign language is the equal of speech, lending itself equally to the rigorous and the poetic, to philosophical analysis or to making love.” – Oliver Sacks.
“If you are to reach masses of people in this world, you must do it by sign language. Whether your vehicle is commerce, literature, or politics, you can do nothing but raise signals, and make motions to the people.” – John Jay Chapman.
“I come from a place where you don’t need to talk all the time. There are sign languages you learn.” – Warwick Thornton.
“Sign language is the noblest gift God has given to deaf people.” – George Veditz
"Human eyes are the sign language of the brain. If you watch them carefully, you can see the truth played out, raw and unguarded." – Tarryn Fisher
International Day of Sign Language: Posters & WhatsApp Status
International Day of Sign Language: Wishes & Messages
“Celebrate international day of sign language, a day which encourages us to consider the presence of the deaf around us."
"International day of sign language is the day when the tone of voice is not judged and people come together through actions and intentions rather than words.”
“On the occasion of International day of sign language celebrate the existence of the deaf community by learning another a sign language that will teach you another approach to consider things”
“The deaf use their hands to convey their messages, thus try to understand and respect the sign languages. Happy International sign language day”
“Human eyes can also be a form of sign language of the mind. If you observe them, you will see the reality.”
