Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Pictures; First Look of Idol Here

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022: The first look of the famous Ganesh idol in Mumbai was unveiled on 29 August 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Pictures; First Look of Idol Here
i

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is ready to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festival in the traditional way after two years COVID-induced hiatus. The COVID-19 pandemic created a problem in celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a grand manner for two years. People are looking forward to enjoying Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 to the fullest. It is important to note that the Mandal unveiled the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 on Monday, 29 August. Devotees are excited to take a look at the idol.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a famous Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Lakhs of devotees offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja every year. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 is seen in his majestic pose on a throne with a huge 12-ft idol. The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festival is going to officially begin on 31 August and end on 9 September.

It is important to note that the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has made grand arrangements to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. The Mandal is expecting lakhs of devotees this year as they could not see the idol for the past two years.

Here are some pictures of the Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 that was unveiled by the Mandal on Monday for the devotees across India. Take a look at the pictures of the idol.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022: Latest Pictures

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 first glimpse.

(Photo Courtesy: mid-day.com)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 pictures.

(Photo Courtesy: latestly.com)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 idol unveiled.

(Photo Courtesy: hindustantimes.com)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 images.

(Photo Courtesy: freepressjournal.in)

