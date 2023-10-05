Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Check kolkatapolice.gov.in, How to Apply

The Kolkata Police has officially invited applications for the Driver/ Police Driver posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 on the official website - kolkatapolice.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up approximately 412 posts and you must apply soon to get selected. All the important details about the Kolkata Police Driver recruitment are stated on the website for those who want to go through them.
Interested candidates should take a look at the registration dates, eligibility, application fee, selection process, etc., regarding the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 before applying online. The recruitment notification is available on the official website of the Kolkata Police - kolkatapolice.gov.in. It is important to go through all the important details and complete the registration steps on time to participate in the selection process.
The Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment registration will take place online for all. You must fill out the application form carefully and cross-check the personal details before submitting the form online.
Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details announced online, the last date to complete the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 registration is 9 October. The application window will be closed after the deadline so you should fill out the form soon.
Candidates should be between 21 years to 40 years of age to apply for the Kolkata Police Driver recruitment. The age eligibility is decided by the officials and candidates should keep it in mind.
The ones who are applying should have at least three years of driving experience in any government organization, quasi-government organization, or registered Pvt. Ltd. co.
To get selected for the vacant posts, you have to sit for a driving test and shortlisted candidates can appear for the interview. The important dates and details will be announced on the website.
Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Steps to Register
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to apply for the Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 online:
Go to the official website - kolkatapolice.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023 Application Form" on the homepage.
Create your registered ID and fill out the registration form.
Upload scanned copies of the documents.
Submit the form after checking all the details.
Download it and save a copy on your device for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)