ESIC Recruitment 2023 Registration Underway: Last Date to Apply and Details Here

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has officially invited applications for various Group C - Paramedical posts. One should note that the ESIC Recruitment 2023 registration has already begun on the official website - esic.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates should apply for the vacancies online by the deadline if they want to take part in the recruitment process. All the important dates and details are available online for those who want to take a look at them.

The ESIC Recruitment 2023 registration is taking place online only. You can take a look at the application dates, eligibility, vacancy details, etc., on the official website - esic.gov.in. One must go through the important details on the recruitment notification and then apply for the paramedical posts. Only eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the website by the deadline.