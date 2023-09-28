SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Application Date Extended Till 3 October

State Bank of India, SBI had began the online registrations for SBI probationary officer on their official website. Earlier, the last to apply for the SBI PO recruitment process 2023 was o 27 September but the organization extended the last date to apply again. The registration date has been extended till 3 October 2023. Candidates willing to apply for the Probationary Officer posts can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This SBI recruitment drive is being held to fill up 2000 posts in the organization. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in November 2023 and the call letters for prelims exam will be released in second week of October 2023.