SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Application Date Extended Till 3 October

State Bank of India, SBI had began the online registrations for SBI probationary officer on their official website. Earlier, the last to apply for the SBI PO recruitment process 2023 was o 27 September but the organization extended the last date to apply again. The registration date has been extended till 3 October 2023. Candidates willing to apply for the Probationary Officer posts can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
This SBI recruitment drive is being held to fill up 2000 posts in the organization. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in November 2023 and the call letters for prelims exam will be released in second week of October 2023.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for the PO post must have a graduation degree from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation can also apply provisionally but if they are called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023. The candidates must be between the age of 21 years to 30 years.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The application fees to apply for SBI Recruitment 2023 s ₹750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates and there is no fees for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates. Candidates must make the payment through online mode.
How To Apply For SBI PO Recruitment 2023?
Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/web.
On the homepage, click on the careers portal of the bank
Click on JOIN SBI and then Current Openings.
Click on the link ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ and then on 'Apply Online.
You will be redirected to the IBPS portal.
You can register on the portal to get your login credentials.
You can then login and fill the application form.
Make the online payment if required and upload documents.
Take a printout of the confirmation page after submitting your form.
