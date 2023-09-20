SWAYAM January 2023 Registration Ends Today on swayam.nta.ac.in; Exam Dates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to close the SWAYAM January 2023 exam registration process on Wednesday, 20 September. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the exam must complete the process soon. It is important to note that the SWAYAM January 2023 registration is taking place on the official website – swayam.nta.ac.in. You must fill out the application form carefully and check the details before submitting it. Make sure to enter the correct details.

The exam-conducting body has not made any announcements regarding the SWAYAM January 2023 exam registration deadline extension. Therefore, one has to submit the form by Wednesday, 20 September. The SWAYAM January 2023 registration form link is activated on swayam.nta.ac.in for all interested candidates. You can take a look at the latest official details on the website and stay updated.