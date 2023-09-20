SWAYAM January 2023 Registration Ends Today on swayam.nta.ac.in; Exam Dates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to close the SWAYAM January 2023 exam registration process on Wednesday, 20 September. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the exam must complete the process soon. It is important to note that the SWAYAM January 2023 registration is taking place on the official website – swayam.nta.ac.in. You must fill out the application form carefully and check the details before submitting it. Make sure to enter the correct details.
The exam-conducting body has not made any announcements regarding the SWAYAM January 2023 exam registration deadline extension. Therefore, one has to submit the form by Wednesday, 20 September. The SWAYAM January 2023 registration form link is activated on swayam.nta.ac.in for all interested candidates. You can take a look at the latest official details on the website and stay updated.
The registration window is activated on the official website so you do not have to visit any other page to fill out the exam form. Keep your documents ready while filling out the SWAYAM January exam form to avoid any confusion.
SWAYAM January 2023 Exam: Important Dates
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the SWAYAM January 2023 exam registration began on 31 August. The process is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 20 September.
The last date to submit the registration fee is 21 September. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window from 23 September to 25 September.
Registered candidates can make edits to their application forms on the given dates. They must check the details carefully and then make the changes. They will not get any opportunity to make changes later on.
The SWAYAM January 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19, 20 and 21 October. Candidates should take note of the exam days and keep a close eye on the site for the announcements.
SWAYAM January 2023 Exam: Steps To Register
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to register for the SWAYAM January 2023 exam online:
Visit the website – swayam.nta.ac.in.
Click on the link that states SWAYAM January 2023 exam Registration on the home page.
Enter your personal details and create your registration ID.
Provide the Registration ID to access the application form.
Fill out the details and provide the documents.
Pay the registration fee and tap on submit.
Download the form for your reference.
