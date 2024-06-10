IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024 Declared: Register for 9923 Vacancies; Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has officially declared the IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024 recently. Candidates who wish to apply for the IBPS RRB Clerk and Officer posts can complete the process via the official website - ibps.in. All the important details are mentioned in the notification for interested and eligible applicants. One must go through the details and then apply for the vacancies. Applicants must stay updated with the latest announcements.
According to the latest official details, the IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill up 9923 vacancies. You can take a look at the vacancy details mentioned in the IBPS RRB Clerk Notification 2024. The registration process formally began on 7 June. You must complete the process soon and keep an eye on the website - ibps.in.
Keep your documents ready before filling out the IBPS RRB Clerk application form online. Eligible candidates should pay the application fee on time to be considered for the recruitment process. The fee is stated online.
IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2024 registration process began on 7 June and is scheduled to end on 27 June. The last date to pay the application fee is 27 June, for all candidates.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up Group "A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts. Please note that it will fill 9923 vacant posts.
The pre-exam training process will be held from 22 July to 27 July, for all registered candidates. One should remember the exam dates carefully and appear for them.
The application fee is Rs 850 for others and Rs 175 for Officer (Scale I, II & III) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. Candidates should pay the fee online by the last date.
IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the easy step-by-step process you must follow to complete the IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 registration online:
Go to the website - ibps.in.
Click on the option "IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Recruitment" on the homepage.
Register yourself to open the application form.
Fill out the details carefully and pay the required fee.
Tap on submit.
Download a copy of the recruitment form for your reference.
