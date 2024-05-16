UPSC CDS II 2024 Application Begins for 459 Vacancies: How to Apply; Check Dates

UPSC CDS II 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially invited applications for the UPSC Combined Defence Service Examination (II) 2024. One should note that the UPSC CDS II 2024 application is taking place on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to fill out the form soon. You must submit the registration form within the deadline to sit for the UPSC CDS II exam. The important dates are mentioned online.
The UPSC CDS II 2024 application process is taking place online only. You can go through the vacancy details, eligibility, registration dates, and application fee on the website - upsc.gov.in. Registered candidates should keep updating the website to know the latest information about the UPSC CDS II exam. All the details will be updated online by the commission for interested candidates.
Keep all your documents ready before filling out the UPSC CDS II 2024 application form. You must upload scanned copies of the documents and pay the required application fee before submitting the form.
UPSC CDS II 2024: Important Updates
According to the latest official details, the UPSC CDS II 2024 application will be conducted from 15 May to 4 June. The officials have not announced any extension of date so candidates should complete the process soon.
The exam is being conducted to fill around 459 vacancies for the Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, OTA Chenna, and other posts.
The application fee is Rs 200 for all candidates, except female and SC/ST candidates. Submit the fee by the last date if you want your application to be accepted. Follow the deadline and other rules mentioned online.
The eligibility criteria are mentioned in the notification. You must read all the important details before filling out the form. Any changes in the registration deadline will be informed via an official notification.
UPSC CDS II Application: Steps to Register
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the UPSC CDS II application online:
Browse through the website - upsc.gov.in.
Click on the option "UPSC CDS II Application Form" on the homepage.
Register yourself on the UPSC portal and go to the next step.
Fill out the UPSC CDS II form, upload scanned copies of the documents, and click on submit.
Pay the required application fee in the next step.
Download the form for your reference.
