Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 Notification Declared: How to Register and Exam Dates

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) officially released the notification for the Himachal Pradesh School Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024. All interested candidates can register for JB TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT (Arts) TET, Urdu TET, and Punjabi TET via the official website. The registration link is activated on the website - hpbose.org. One must download the Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 notification to know the latest updates about the exam.
The HP TET 2024 registration will end on 28 May. Candidates must follow the deadline and all the rules stated in the Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 notification. You can take a look at the website - hpbose.org to know the latest updates. Any changes in the exam dates or registration dates will be informed via the website so keep an eye out.
Interested and eligible candidates are requested to keep their documents ready before applying for the HP TET 2024 exam. You must enter the details carefully to avoid any confusion on the exam days.
Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 Notification: Details
According to the details mentioned in the Himachal Pradesh TET 2024 notification, the JBT TET and Shastri TBT will be held on 22 June, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The TGT (Arts) TET, and TGT (Medical) TET will be held on 30 June, at the same time.
All candidates should note that Punjabi TET and Urdu TET will take place on 2 July. As of now, these are the important exam dates that one should know.
Candidates should be 18 years or above to apply for HP TET 2024. The officials have not set any maximum age limit.
All general category candidates must submit an application fee of Rs 800 along with the HP TET 2024 registration form. The Scheduled Cast (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes must pay Rs 500.
HP TET 2024 Registration: How to Apply
Let's read the step-by-step process to complete the HP TET 2024 registration online:
Browse through the official website - hpbose.org.
Click on the active link that states "HP TET 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Key in the details and create your registration ID.
Now, fill out the registration form, upload the documents, and go to the next step.
Pay the required registration fee.
Click on the submit button after verifying the details.
Download a copy of the form for your use.
