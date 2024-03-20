TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Registration To Start On 24 April; Apply for 2553 Posts

The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has officially invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Assistant Surgeon (General) posts. One should note that the application process will start on 24 April. The TN MRB Recruitment 2024 registration last date is 15 May. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at the official notification on the website - mrb.tn.gov.in. One should know the eligibility criteria, vacancies, and other important details before applying for the Assistant Surgeon post.
You can download the TN MRB Recruitment 2024 notification from the official website. Candidates will be notified as soon as the TN MRB Recruitment registration link is activated on the website - mrb.tn.gov.in. You must fill out the form within the deadline if you want to appear for the selection process. Remember the important dates carefully.
Read till the end to know the eligibility, vacancies, application process, and other details regarding the TN MRB Recruitment 2024. Check all the important announcements if you are interested in applying for the posts.
TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the TN MRB Recruitment 2024 drive is being conducted to fill up 2553 Assistant Surgeon vacancies. You can apply for the vacancies if you pass the eligibility criteria.
One should note that the application fee is Rs 1000 for all candidates. However, it is Rs 500 for the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) candidates.
Applicants should have an MBBS Degree for the Assistant Surgeon (General) post. They must serve as House Surgeons (CRRI) for at least twelve months. It is important to note that candidates should have registered their names in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council.
These are some of the eligibility criteria mentioned in the TN MRB Recruitment 2024 notification. You can read the details on the notification and the latest announcements on the website before completing the registration process.
TN MRB Recruitment 2024 Registration: How to Apply
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the TN MRB Recruitment 2024 registration online:
Visit the official website of the recruitment drive - mrb.tn.gov.in.
Click on the Assistant Surgeon (General) Application link on the homepage.
Once the application form opens on your screen, fill in the details and upload the scanned copies of the documents.
Pay the required registration fee and tap on submit.
Download the form from the website and save a copy for yourself.