Bihar STET Admit Card Released on bsebstet.com: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) admit card on the official website, bsebstet.com.
Candidates who are going to participate in the Bihar STET Exam 2023 can download and check the Bihar STET hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps. This year, Bihar STET Examination will be conducted from 4 to 15 September 2023.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Release Date
The Bihar STET admit card was released on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.
Where To Download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2023
The Bihar STET admit card 2023 can be downloaded at bsebstet.com.
Bihar STET 2023 Examination Pattern
The Bihar STET Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm while as the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card: Important Details
Following important details will be mentioned on the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2023.
Name of candidate
Roll number of candidate
Examination center name
Exam timings
Reporting time
Closing time
It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card on the day of examination. Without hall ticket, no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card 2023: Direct Link and Steps To Download the Hall Ticket
Go to the official website, bsebstet.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on direct link of Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 link.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the admit card details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
