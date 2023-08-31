Bihar STET Admit Card Released on bsebstet.com: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) admit card on the official website, bsebstet.com.

Candidates who are going to participate in the Bihar STET Exam 2023 can download and check the Bihar STET hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps. This year, Bihar STET Examination will be conducted from 4 to 15 September 2023.