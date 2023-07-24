IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 Admit Card Released At ibps.in; Steps To Download Below

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS has released the admit card for candidates are willing to work in the rural banks. They will have to appear for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks-XII (CRP-RRBs-XII). Candidates who are planning to appear in the IBPS RRB PO prelims 2023 exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in.
Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of their admit card on the day of the examination along with valid ID proof. The exams are scheduled for August and September.
The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has three stages of selection- preliminary, main and interview after which they select office assistants and officer scale of 1, 2 and 3 in the RRBs or Regional Rural Banks. Candidates can download their admit cards till August 6.
How to Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023?
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the link 'Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officer Scale-I22 July 2023'
Then enter the registration details to access the admit card
Click on the submit button
The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
You can download and keep a hard copy for the day of exam.
