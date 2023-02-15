Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Know Vacancy Details and Eligibility

The Kolkata Metro has formally invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates are requested to apply online for the Kolkata Metro Apprentice Recruitment 2023 through the official website. The website that one should visit to apply for the recruitment process is apprenticeshipindia.org. Interested and eligible candidates must finish the registration process on time if they want to appear for recruitment this year. One must go through the latest updates online and know the details.

