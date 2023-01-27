BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to be Released on 28 January, Details Here
Here are the steps you can follow to download the admit card at bpsc.gov.in for the 68th Prelims exam.
Bihar Public Service Commission is all set to release the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on 28 January 2023. Candidates who have registered for the 68th preliminary examination can check and download the admit card on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.gov.in after the release of the admit card.
The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 12 February 2023. The exams will be held from 12 noon to 2 PM. BPSC 68th prelims exam will be held at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State.
As per the reports, the commission has made a few changes in the marking scheme of the BPSC 68th prelims examination. The negative marking should be uniformly on all 150 questions. There will be 1 mark for the correct answer and 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong answer in the prelims examination.
How to Download BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022?
Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link.
You will have to enter the login details and then click on submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
You can check and download the admit card.
Make sure to keep a print out for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.