BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to be Released on 28 January, Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission is all set to release the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 on 28 January 2023. Candidates who have registered for the 68th preliminary examination can check and download the admit card on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.gov.in after the release of the admit card.

The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 12 February 2023. The exams will be held from 12 noon to 2 PM. BPSC 68th prelims exam will be held at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State.

As per the reports, the commission has made a few changes in the marking scheme of the BPSC 68th prelims examination. The negative marking should be uniformly on all 150 questions. There will be 1 mark for the correct answer and 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong answer in the prelims examination.