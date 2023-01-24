BPSC 68th Prelims Exam & Admit Card Date Declared, Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the date of exam for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on 12 February 2023. The timings for the exam is from 12 noon to 2 PM.

The candidates appearing for the exam can check the detailed notification on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 68th prelims exam admit card is scheduled to be released on 28 on January 2023, and the candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website – onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 68th prelims exam will be conducted at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar States. You can follow the steps below to download the admit card.