BPSC 68th Prelims Exam & Admit Card Date Declared, Details Here
BPSC 68th Prelims will be conducted on 12 February and the admit card will be out on 28 January.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the date of exam for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on 12 February 2023. The timings for the exam is from 12 noon to 2 PM.
The candidates appearing for the exam can check the detailed notification on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 68th prelims exam admit card is scheduled to be released on 28 on January 2023, and the candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website – onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
BPSC 68th prelims exam will be conducted at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar States. You can follow the steps below to download the admit card.
How To Download BPSC 68th Prelims Exam Admit Card?
Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the home page, click on the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam admit card link
You will have to enter your login details and click on submit
Check and download the admit card carefully
Take a printout for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: BPSC 68th BPSC BPSC prelims 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.