SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 to Release Soon: Check ssc.nic.in, Details Here
SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023: Candidates can download the key from ssc.nic.in once it is declared.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is preparing to formally release the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 soon for interested candidates. As per the latest details available online, the SSC GD Answer Key 2023 will be declared on the official website of the commission. Once the answer keys are announced, candidates have to visit the website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to check and download the key from the website if they want to calculate their probable scores.
The latest details suggest that the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 will be announced soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to keep a close eye on the website - ssc.nic.in and check the latest announcements. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will update all the details about the answer key on its official website.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC GD Result 2023 after announcing the answer key. Therefore, one must keep checking the official website to know the result date, time, and other details.
SSC GD Constable Exam 2023: Important Details
The SSC GD Constable Exam 2023 was conducted as per schedule from 10 January to 14 February. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the answer key to release.
As per the latest official details available as of now, around 52,20,335 candidates completed the registration process for the exam. Approximately, 30,41,284 candidates appeared for the SSC GD Constable Exam on the scheduled dates.
The SSC GD Constable Exam is held for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The exam was held to fill up around 45284 posts.
One should note the marking scheme decided by the commission. Each right answer will help students to get one mark and a wrong answer will lead to a negative marking of 0.50 marks.
SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023: How to Download PDF
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 online:
Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the SSC GD Answer Key link that is activated on the homepage.
Enter your registration ID and password to open the answer key page.
Once the answer key is displayed on your screen, you can go through the details on it carefully.
Download the answer key PDF for your reference.
