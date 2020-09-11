Yashasvi, Samad, Padikkal: 7 Youngsters to Watch Out for This IPL 

The Indian Premier League is right around the corner, and it will be the first time in almost six months that fans will be able to watch Indian cricketers in action.

With most tours and tournaments cancelled in the past few months due to the pandemic, the T20 league – which was scheduled to start on 29 March – is now set to kick-off on 19 September in UAE.

While viewers will be eager to watch their favourite stars once again, this season as all others, will also give the young and upcoming cricketers an opportunity to make their mark.

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer have already made their picks among the youngsters to watch this season.