Mumbai Indians Eye ‘Five-Star’ Show in IPL 13

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from September 19, the question that fans of Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the 12-year history of the tournament, will have could be: Will Rohit Sharma's make it five?

Mumbai Indians enter the world's most lucrative tournament as the defending champions as the 13th edition begins on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Under the brilliant leadership of Sharma, Mumbai have won trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.