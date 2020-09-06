IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date, Time and Venues of All IPL Matches

The full schedule of IPL 2020 has finally been released by the BCCI, with just over 2 weeks left for the start of the tournament.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament starts on 19 September and will be played entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.