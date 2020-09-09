Which Players in CSK’s Squad Can Replace Raina & Harbhajan?

Gautam Gambhir suggested moving MS Dhoni up the batting order to fill in for Raina and it might not be the worst suggestion.

"MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in. So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that. Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now," Gambhir said.

Dhoni has done a fine job of finishing games at CSK despite his questionable performances for India in T20Is. However, his strike rate in the middle overs has been questionable particularly when spinners are in operation. In fact, in the last three IPL seasons, there has been no one more ineffective against spin in terms of strike rate in the middle overs.

This puts a question mark on Dhoni's batting position and effectiveness at no.5 or no.6.