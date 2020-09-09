With Help of 4 Languages, Kumble & Rahul Plot KXIP’s IPL Plan

Kumble admitted that having known Rahul would be an advantage. "Familiarity helps. But the (known) language is only a (part of) communication. I also try and put on a Punjabi accent with Punjabi boys and try and keep them entertained with the little Punjabi that I can speak. Of course, when we are only a couple of us we will speak Kannada, but within a group it will be a common language, which is Hindi or English," Kumble told a select group of Indian journalists during an interaction on Tuesday.

"Language is just a mode of communication. Knowing the players well, not just KL but others as well, over a period of time really helps," said the legendary Kumble, who is designated as Director of Cricket Operations and has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore as a player.

Kumble pointed out the advantage of having Rahul with KXIP for a couple of seasons. "Of course, knowing KL and other players from the past helps understand each other really well. I have seen KL from a very young age as a player. This will be his first major (captaincy stint) - he's captained at a junior level, but not in a high profile game. So, far he has been brilliant," he said.

"He knows the players better than me because he has been with the franchise for last two years. He has played with most of the players really well. And he is very relaxed. He understands all the nuances of what it takes to be a leader. I'm looking forward to the IPL under his leadership."