‘Present RCB Side Looks Most Balanced Since 2016’: Captain Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli feels the current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team is the 'most balanced' since IPL 2016, when they had reached the final, only to lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We've got a great balance of experience, the skill required for T20 cricket and the youngsters in the team who are eager to take up the responsibility and look forward to opportunities that we're going to provide them. It's an exciting time," Kohli told RCB TV.

"As I said, that 2016 season which we've all loved to be a part of... it was such a memorable season. Since then, to be honest, this is the most balanced I've felt about the squad, as a system where we're heading. It's been very well taken care of now; it's up to us to execute those things on the field," he added.