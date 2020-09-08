UAE’s Sluggish Wickets Will Suit Which IPL Teams?

The squad is definitely not in sync with the slow pitches on offer and even when they had an option to replace a pacer (Lasith Malinga), Mumbai chose to add more pace (James Pattinson) on top of Mitchell McCleneghan, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jasprit Bumrah.

The spin attack is relatively inexperienced with Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar the main spinners. Mumbai seem to sorely lack an attacking spinner who can turn games on his head and it could well prove to be costly for them this season. The batting group as such also inspire less confidence when you take Wankhede out and throw Abu Dhabi and Dubai in. Chris Lynn had a horror season in the CPL in similar conditions while Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma also prefer pace on the ball. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya could be their trump cards this season.

VERDICT: Poor squad combinations to have for UAE. Could struggle unless one of the young spinners have a compelling season.