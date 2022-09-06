Always Exhausted? These 12 Foods Can Help Beat Fatigue Naturally

That rundown feeling, where fatigue is your constant companion can be very debilitating. And unknown to us, very often it’s the food that we eat which is the culprit.

So, by the same rule, ensuring right foods in our diet can definitely help us overcome it to quite an extent. Follow these 12 steps.

Do this: eat sprouts at least thrice a week

Want to ensure sure shot energy? Then put some sprouts on your plate.