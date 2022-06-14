'A Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis Shortly After I Gave Birth Changed My Life'

I gave birth to my daughter in the midst of the pandemic in August 2020 via a C-section. While my pregnancy was smooth, I had one complication that had not been fully addressed post delivery - hypertension.

With the pandemic bringing on mental and physical stress both, my hypertension hadn’t gone away fully and I continue to be on hypertension medication till date.

While the medication did work, it led to a complication post-delivery that I did not foresee.