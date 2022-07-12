Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar
Here are some of the health benefits of apple cider vinegar and how it can be consumed.
According to doctors at Mayo Clinic, apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries as a treatment for cough and infections. It has several other benefits as well that we will discuss in detail.
Apple cider vinegar is prepared by double fermentation; apples are mixed with yeast, sugar, and other carbohydrates. It takes a few weeks for the yeast and natural bacteria to convert the mixture into alcohol, and then in the second stage of fermentation, alcohol is converted into acetic acid, which is what is known as apple cider vinegar.
Various companies sell apple cider vinegar, but make sure you check and buy the most natural one with more bacteria and yeast. The cloudy accumulation that you see at the bottom is that of the healthy ingredients. Let's learn more about the benefits of apple cider vinegar.
Managing Diabetes
According to the MedicalNewsToday, regular consumption of apple cider vinegar is associated with reduced symptoms of diabetes and management of blood sugar levels. Apple cider vinegar after a meal can lower blood sugar levels, and thus, it is an effective measure for type 2 diabetes.
It can also help manage the condition of prediabetes, but make sure that you do not completely rely on apple cider vinegar for this. A healthy lifestyle and regular exercise must be followed.
Helps in Weight Loss
According to PubMed Central, regular consumption of apple cider vinegar helps improves metabolism. Research has proved that acetic acid may show an increase in the enzyme AMPK, which helps burn fat and decreases sugar and fat production in the liver.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, apple cider vinegar, when consumed before meals, can curb appetite and burn fats. However, more research is required to know how effective this is.
Helps Maintain Healthy Skin
According to US NIH, apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties and it consists of acetic acid, malic acid, and alpha hydroxy acid. It can exfoliate the skin, absorb excess oils, unplug blocked pores, and restore the proper pH levels to your skin. It also helps fight wrinkles, acne, and sunburns.
You can mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in 1 cup of water and apply it on your face or use it as a cleaner for results. The safer way is to use products like cleansers, toners, and wipes that contain apple cider vinegar.
Helps Calm Acid Reflux
According to Healthline, apple cider vinegar can be beneficial for acid reflux if it is a result of too little acid in the stomach. Moreover, the acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar may help fight against bacteria and harmful foreign bodies.
How To Consume Apple Cider Vinegar?
It is always advised to consume apple cider vinegar after diluting it with water. It will help prevent heartburn, reduce the burning sensation due to the presence of acid and reduce the sour or sharp taste as well. The dilution is required to protect the tooth enamel and you can also drink it using a straw, you may add honey for better taste.
