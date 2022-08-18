Always Tired? Here Are A Few Tips On How To Fix Your Fatigue

This is a myth as constant, unexplained tiredness could be indicating a hidden issue, a not yet detected disorder like anaemia (due to low haemoglobin levels), thyroid, liver or kidney problem etc, a deep set deficiency of vitamin D or vitamin B12 (as these are crucial nutrients for the energy transfer process from the food to the cells), or an hormonal imbalance that needs to be looked into.

Often a traumatic event (like a divorce or death of a close one), too much stress, or an emotional trauma could have a say too.

Do this: If your tiredness is chronic, lasting more than six months, and is so severe that you can't manage your daily activities, then you need to see your doctor.