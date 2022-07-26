Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Common Signs and Symptoms
Check the full list of common signs & symptoms associated with the deficiency of Vitamin B12 here.
Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that our body requires for different functions, including production of energy, synthesis of DNA (Deoxy Nucleic Acid), proper functioning of the CNS (central nervous system) and so on. Despite the common presence of Vitamin B12 in different food sources, the deficiency of the vitamin has been found to be quite prevalent in many individuals. The are many reasons behind this, some of them are poor dietary intake of Vitamin B12, oral intake of Vitamin B12 depleting medicines, and malabsorption of the vitamin in the body.
According to some studies, it has been found that almost more than 20% of people from the United States and United Kingdom suffer from Vitamin B12 deficiency leading to different signs and symptoms. As an individual grows old, the capability to absorb vitamin B12 from the food decreases and that is why the deficiency is commonly found in older adults.
The deficiency of vitamin B12 is often misdiagnosed due to the lack of symptom specificity or unavailability of proper testing. Whatever the reason, the deficiency can lead to many signs and symptoms that might affect the health of the individuals drastically.
List of Common Signs and Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Following is the list of signs and symptoms that are commonly found in people who suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency:
Poor muscles.
Difficulty in walking
Common fatigue
Lack of concentration
Depressive symptoms
Lack of energy
Gastrointestinal (GIT) issues
Frequent weight loss
Mental impairment
Pain and inflammation of body parts especially in the mouth and tongue
Frequent headaches
Paresthesia (tingling or numb sensation in hands and feet)
Irritated nature
Lack of appetite
Pernicious anaemia
Tachycardia (fast heart rate)
Pale or yellow skin.
Smooth or tender tongue
The above signs and symptoms are mainly associated with the vitamin B12 deficiency and are commonly overlooked. Consult a doctor immediately if you feel any of these symptoms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.