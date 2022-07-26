Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Common Signs and Symptoms

According to some studies, it has been found that almost more than 20% of people from the United States and United Kingdom suffer from Vitamin B12 deficiency leading to different signs and symptoms. As an individual grows old, the capability to absorb vitamin B12 from the food decreases and that is why the deficiency is commonly found in older adults.

The deficiency of vitamin B12 is often misdiagnosed due to the lack of symptom specificity or unavailability of proper testing. Whatever the reason, the deficiency can lead to many signs and symptoms that might affect the health of the individuals drastically.