Fiber-Rich Diet: Foods To Include in Daily Diet
Include these-rich foods in your diet for weight loss, better digestion, and other health benefits.
Fiber is important for the human body. It is not digested in the system but gets transferred to the gut and provides various health benefits.
According to US NIH, certain types of fiber promote weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, and help fight constipation. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, women should consume 24 grams of fiber while men should consume 38 grams daily.
Approximately 95% of American adults and children can't meet the recommended daily fiber intake. Dietary fiber is a magical ingredient that lowers cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease. It also reduces the risk of diseases like colorectal cancer. Here is a list few fiber-rich foods you can eat daily.
Whole Wheat Pasta
Carbs are always looked down and have a bad reputation but whole grains are also a great source of fiber and healthy phytonutrients that are believed to prevent various diseases. 1 cup of cooked whole wheat pasta contain 7 grams of fiber. (MedicalNewsToday).
Make sure you replace the white pasta with whole-wheat pasta since white pasta has near to no benefits and nutrients.
Barley
According to FoodData Central, one cup of cooked barley contains 6 grams of fiber but the potential health benefits and the high fiber content of the grain are often overlooked. You can always mix it while preparing a soup or toss it with your meat and veggies.
Barley is a good source of fiber, selenium, magnesium, niacin, and vitamin B1. Barley milk and barley water are used as traditional remedies for a wide range of ailments.
Chickpeas
Legumes have been considered the star players since they are the best sources of protein and fiber. They keep you full for longer and have amazing nutrient composition. According to US NIH, chickpeas are filled with fiber and have the highest fiber content on the legume list. You can add them to soups or salads, snack on chickpea hummus, or roast them as a crunchy snack.
According to MedicalNewsToday, chickpeas are beneficial for better digestion due to the presence of soluble fiber called raffinose, they are also great for stronger bones and stable mental health.
Edamame
Edamame, also known as immature soybeans has a mild flavor and pleasing texture. They are a great source of fiber since half a cup of cooked edamame contains 4 grams of fiber.
They’re one of the few plant sources with all the amino acids your body needs, thus making it a great choice for vegans and vegetarians. You can find the shelled edamame in the frozen section of the supermarket. You can add edamame to salads and stir-fries, and enjoy it as snacks too.
Berries
The small colorful berries are a great source of dietary fiber. According to Healthline, all berries are delicious and great for health but blackberries and raspberries are the richest sources of fiber.
They are extremely delicious. Fresh berries can be expensive, therefore you can go for the frozen ones which are more economical. If you don’t like the mushy texture of thawed berries, you can blend them into a smoothie or stir them into your oatmeal. 1 cup of berries contains 8 grams of fiber.
