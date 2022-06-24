Fiber-Rich Diet: Foods To Include in Daily Diet

Fiber is important for the human body. It is not digested in the system but gets transferred to the gut and provides various health benefits.

According to US NIH, certain types of fiber promote weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, and help fight constipation. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, women should consume 24 grams of fiber while men should consume 38 grams daily.

Approximately 95% of American adults and children can't meet the recommended daily fiber intake. Dietary fiber is a magical ingredient that lowers cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease. It also reduces the risk of diseases like colorectal cancer. Here is a list few fiber-rich foods you can eat daily.