Navratri 2022: Foods to Eat and Avoid During Fast

Sharad Navratri 2022 is quite special because we will be celebrating the festival with full enthusiasm and preparations this year after the fear of Covid has subsided. Navratri is a significant nine-day festival in which people observe fast, worship the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, shop for family and make great Vrat recipes to stay healthy throughout.

It is a fun and interesting festival with various rituals and the rituals or fasting rules differ from community to community. Devotees avoid non-vegetarian foods and alcohol during Navratri. They follow a sattvic diet and we are here with a list of foods you can eat and avoid while observing fast.