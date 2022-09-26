Navratri 2022: IRCTC Vrat Thali Price, Menu, How to Book Online, Details Here
Navratri 2022: The price of special Vrat Thali provided by the IRCTC starts at Rs 99.
As India is celebrating Navratri 2022 from today, Monday, 26 September, the Indian Railways has formally announced an offer of a special festive season meal for the passengers. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is calling the special menu during the festival season the "Vrat Thali".
Passengers will be able to enjoy meals without onion or garlic during their journey. To place their order, passengers need to call 1323. It is important to note that the IRCTC is providing this facility at 400 stations.
The Indian Railways recently shared the "Vrat Thali" menu via an official post on their Twitter handle. All the details regarding the price and menu have been revealed officially by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). This menu will be available during the entire Navratri 2022 festival for the passengers.
Let's take a look at the "Vrat Thali" details, so that interested passengers can place their orders.
Navratri Vrat Thali: Price
The price of IRCTC's Vrat Thali food menu starts at Rs 99. Passengers are requested to remember that special Navratri food will be available only on IRCTC trains which provide e-catering facilities.
IRCTC Vrat Thali: Menu
The menu of the IRCTC Vrat Thali is mentioned here for the readers:
Starters - Aloo chaap and Sabudana tikki.
Main Course - Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas.
It is important to note that other food items such as Kofta Curry and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali will also be provided by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The Indian Railways has planned this menu so that people who are observing Navratri do not face any problems while travelling.
IRCTC Vrat Thali: Steps to Book
Here are the simple steps that passengers should follow to book the IRCTC special Navratri 2022 thali:
Choose the outlet. Passengers have to enter their PNR number and look for the restaurants near their route for the journey.
Tap on the option that says Complete the Order. Select your food and schedule your order by paying either online or choosing the cash-on-delivery option.
Once the order is placed successfully, the food will be delivered to your seat at the specified time.
To know more about the special thali, one can go through the details posted by the Indian Railways online.
