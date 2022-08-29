Asthma Diet: Foods To Eat in Monsoon
Here's a list of foods that are useful for people to reduce asthma symptoms during monsoons.
Asthma is a non-communicable and chronic disease that affects the airways of the lungs leading to symptoms like wheezing, breathlessness, cough, and more.
Asthma can be triggered by many external agents among which weather is one of the most common factors. Some foods have been found to be useful against asthma and its associated symptoms. Let us check the list of foods that are useful for asthma patients during monsoon.
Foods For Healthy Eyesight
Asthma Diet: Foods to Consume During Monsoon
1. Turmeric: Turmeric is an important ingredient in Southern Asian foods. An essential component present in turmeric, called curcumin, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which makes it an ideal food for patients suffering from asthma.
2. Corn: Corn is commonly consumed by people during monsoon. Different nutrients and vitamins present in corn including antioxidants, zinc, Vitamin B, folic acid, and carotenoids make it an ideal food for people suffering from asthma. These components not only boost the immune system but also ward off infections.
3. Cooked Vegetables: People suffering from severe allergies like asthma must not consume raw vegetables because they might be contaminated with harmful bacteria and other microorganisms that may worsen the symptoms. Cooked vegetables, on the other hand, not only provide essential nutrients to the body but also keep the symptoms in check.
4. Garlic: Useful antioxidants present in garlic help in fighting against many infections including asthma. Garlic can be consumed either raw or as an ingredient in vegetable dishes to get benefits.
5. Green Tea: The wonderful anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties make it great for people suffering from different types of allergies including asthma.
7. Gooseberries: Vitamin C is important for boosting the body's immune system and helps to fight against different kinds of infections. Gooseberries are rich in Vitamin C and, therefore, useful for people with asthma. People who suffer from asthma symptoms during monsoon must consume large amounts of gooseberries to keep their immunity in check.
8. Yogurt: The probiotic bacteria present in yogurt not only help in proper digestion but also aids in fighting against different kinds of infections and allergies in the body including asthma.
9. Black Pepper: The anti-inflammatory substance called piperine present in black pepper helps against body inflammations and can be useful for people suffering from asthma especially during monsoons when the symptoms get worse due to constraints.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Asthma asthma symptoms Asthma Diet
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.