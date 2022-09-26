Navratri 2022: Easy Recipes to Try at Home this Shardiya Navratri

Navratri has officially begun today! People who celebrate Navratri with all the rituals, also observe a fast on the nine days of Navratri. Few people who cannot observe fast on all nine days, do so on the first and ninth day of Navratri 2022.

A Navratri fast requires certain dietary restrictions to be met. People cannot eat grains, pulses, or meat in any form. Thus, it is important to prepare a diet plan for a Navratri fast so that all dietary rules are followed and a person stays healthy throughout.

People not only avoid eating non-vegetarian food but also avoid eating onion and garlic in their diet during Navratri. So, here are a few recipes for Navratri 2022 fast that can be prepared without any garlic or onion.