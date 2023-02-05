Diet & Nutrition For Gallstones: How Eating Right Can Help Treatment

In the first week of January, the last thing the 21-year-old son of a friend suspected when he started suffering from sudden pain in the abdomen was it was a stone lodged in his gall bladder.

Similarly, a couple of years back, when a 31-year-old friend reached hospital with unbearable pain around lower abdomen, and a continuous feeling of nausea and vomiting, the ultrasound conducted led to the diagnosis of multiple stones in her gall bladder – one of which was obstructing and causing pain and inflammation.