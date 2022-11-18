Yoga for liver health: Yoga that Will Help Detoxify Liver

The liver is an important organ in the body. You should know that it is the largest organ in the human body and whatever we eat passes through this organ, and it is responsible for handling all the biological waste and toxins produced by the organs.

Therefore, it is necessary for us to stimulate the liver with a few lifestyle and dietary changes. Today, we have a list of yoga poses you can try at home for a healthier liver. People suffering from fatty liver disease can also benefit from yoga since these poses will help stretch and strengthen the organ. These yoga poses can also prevent liver cirrhosis, jaundice, hepatitis, and other diseases.