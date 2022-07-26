Skincare: Benefits of Vitamin C Serum
Include vitamin C serum in your daily skincare routine and enjoy these benefits.
Are you a skincare junkie too? Then you would be finding yourself going through various skincare products on various apps to know what works the best for you. We are here to help. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient for the body and it helps strengthen the immune system as well.
But vitamin C serum has also become popular due to its various benefits for the skin. It is currently heading the skincare game. According to PubMed, vitamin C serums are great for all skin types but do not use any random form of serum, especially if you have sensitive skin.
Dermatologists can be of great help if you want to choose the right serum for yourself. Now let's get straight into the various benefits of vitamin C serum.
Acts as a Hydrating Agent
According to US NIH, various skin organs contain high concentrations of vitamin C since vitamin C accumulates in the body from circulation. If you want the vitamin C to absorb deep into the skin, you will have to use it in the form of ascorbic acid.
Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate is a form of vitamin C derivative used for skin care. It has a hydrating effect on the skin and reduces trans epidermal water loss (TEWL), helping the skin retain moisture.
Helps in Brightening
Research has proved that Vitamin C can help fade pigmentation, smoothen the skin’s surface and reduce dullness. This will also help skin look younger and glowy.
Vitamin C also helps improve melanin production to fade dark spots and general dullness.
Prevents Redness and Uneven Skin Tone
Vitamin C has anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of antioxidants which helps soothe skin and reduce puffiness, adding additional shine to the face.
Vitamin C serum also helps neutralize free radicals that are responsible for oxidative damage. It optimizes the immune system to reduce the inflammatory immune response.
The anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin C can be effective for redness, dark spots, and irritation making your skin clearer and smoother.
Prevents Hyperpigmentation
Vitamin C helps in the production of melanin which is responsible for the skin color thus helping fade hyperpigmentation. The problems of hyperpigmentation, sunspots, age spots, and melasma can be a severe problem in few areas of the body. It can also affect the areas where acne has healed.
Vitamin C inhibits melanin synthesis by interfering the activity of an enzyme known as tyrosinase. Dermatologists also use it for treating depigmentation of hyperpigmented spots on the skin. It’s also used for treatment of gingival melanin hyperpigmentation or gum hyperpigmentation in general terms.
Takes Care of the Under Eye
Under eyes are the most sensitive yet ignored part of the face. But vitamin C can help maintain the even and smooth under eye by reducing the fine lines promoting plumped and hydrated the under-eye area.
Although vitamin C is more effective at reducing redness, research proves that it can help fight discoloration and dark circles as well. Vitamin C in the form of 10 percent sodium ascorbate is best to treat dark circles and concealing dark coloration due to congested blood.
Promotes Collagen Production
Collagen is a protein that occurs naturally in the body and depletes over time. Lower levels of collagen is responsible for fine lines and wrinkles.
Vitamin C is known for boosting collagen production with the help of collagen synthesis and vitamin C plays a major role in collagen synthesis. Vitamin C is the essential cofactor for the two enzymes required for collagen synthesis:
prolyl hydroxylase stabilizes the collagen molecule
lysyl hydroxylase provides structural strength
